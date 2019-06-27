Botetourt County break-ins suspect arrested while driving stolen car in Georgia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A man authorities say is responsible for several Botetourt County break-ins last week is in custody.

Ricky Gillespie Jr, 39, of Goodview was stopped and arrested Friday, June 21 in Effingham County, Georgia while driving a stolen car that was used during the Botetourt County break-ins, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Gillespie is currently being held without bond on charges in Effingham County in the Effingham County Georgia Jail.

The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office has warrants for Gillespie for the break-ins on June 19.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.