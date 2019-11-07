Cheesesteak Factory and Jerk House is bringing the flavor to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va.- - A Salem restaurant is bringing the spices to the Star City.

Cheesesteak Factory and Jerk House is now open for business in its second location in Roanoke. The Jamaican-style restaurant is located at 3415 Williamson Road. They say it was time to expand.

"Roanoke was calling and we had to answer. So we are delivering, and we hope to get the same response, so come and show your support," said Diane Quackenbush, co-owner.

A breakfast buffet will be added to the menu.



