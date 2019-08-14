Deschutes Brewery will host new festival in downtown Roanoke next month

ROANOKE, Va. - Street Pub is still canceled this year, but Deschutes Brewery has organized a brand new beer-centric festival in Roanoke.

Deschutes will sponsor Kirkfest, which will take over Kirk Street in front of The Spot On Kirk on Sept. 22. The event will feature Deschutes beer as well as live music and food from local restaurants Lucky and Martin's.

Deschutes tasting room manager Sara Sloan envisions Kirkfest as Roanoke's way to say goodbye to summer.

“This is definitely not a fill in for Street Pub, this is something completely different," Sloan said. "We’re excited to be in the Kirk Avenue spot, but we’re also excited to bring a lot of other events downtown.”

Tickets for Kirkfest start at $10. Proceeds from the event will go to non-profit organizations ARCH Services and The Spot on Kirk.

