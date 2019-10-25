Roanoke

Craig County schools all clear after sheriff's office enacts lockdown

School official says lockdown due to domestic situation

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. - A domestic situation placed both Craig County schools on lockdown, according to the director of instruction and superintendent designee Sam Foster. 

Foster says the schools were placed on an hour-long lockdown that started at noon and was put in place by the Craig County Sheriff's Office. 

Authorities told school officials that the lockdown was a precautionary measure due to a domestic situation in New Castle. 

Foster says a message was not sent out directly to parents because the lockdown was caused by a situation that did not involve the schools. 

10 News has reached out the Craig County Sheriff's Office and is awaiting comment. 

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.