Craig County schools all clear after sheriff's office enacts lockdown

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. - A domestic situation placed both Craig County schools on lockdown, according to the director of instruction and superintendent designee Sam Foster.

Foster says the schools were placed on an hour-long lockdown that started at noon and was put in place by the Craig County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities told school officials that the lockdown was a precautionary measure due to a domestic situation in New Castle.

Foster says a message was not sent out directly to parents because the lockdown was caused by a situation that did not involve the schools.

10 News has reached out the Craig County Sheriff's Office and is awaiting comment.

