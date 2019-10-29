Downtown Roanoke bank building may be turning into a hotel

The First Federal Building, located at the corner of Church Avenue and 1st Street SW

ROANOKE, Va. - A downtown Roanoke building built 61 years ago has a new owner.

Kalyan Hospitality purchased the First Federal Building, located at the corner of Church Avenue and 1st Street SW, for $3.1 million, real estate group Poe & Cronok announced Tuesday.

The office building is currently occupied by Pinnacle Bank; however, the bank is moving next year to its newly constructed downtown headquarters on Campbell Avenue.

Kalyan Hospitality is exploring options to renovate the property for a new downtown hotel or modern offices.

