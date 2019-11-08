Get a head start on your holiday shopping this weekend during Stocked Market

ROANOKE, Va. - Get your wallets ready for this three-day Roanoke Valley holiday shopping tradition.

This weekend is Junior League of Roanoke Valley's 31st Annual Stocked Market at the Berglund Center.

Whether you purchase your ticket in advance online or at the door, your ticket is good for all three days.

General admission begins Friday at 11 a.m. Throughout the weekend you can shop at more than 100 vendor booths and stop by their multiple events. For a list of vendors and a schedule of events, visit their website here.

10 News Morning Reporter, Megan Woods spent Friday morning at the Berglund Center getting an inside look at what kind of gifts you can expect to find this year.

