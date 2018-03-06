Greater Roanoke Solar Co-Op hosting community meetings

ROANOKE, Va. - A group in Roanoke is trying to get more people to go solar.

The Greater Roanoke Solar Co-Op includes the Roanoke Valley as well as Botetourt and Montgomery counties.

Tuesday and Wednesday, the co-op will host community meetings to get the word out about solar energy. Organizers say the goal is to save money and make going solar easier, while building a network of solar supporters.

"You're going to have some sort of an installer that knows what they're doing and they'll be very well-vetted. You're going to get the bulk purchasing advantage of buying in bulk and that should drive the price down," said Nell Boyle, sustainability and outreach coordinator for the city of Roanoke.

The co-op's first informational meeting starts Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Noel Taylor Municipal Building in downtown Roanoke. On Wednesday, a meeting will be hosted at the Blacksburg Public Library at 6:30 p.m.



