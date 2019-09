ROANOKE, Va. - "America's favorite ventriloquist" is headed to our area.

The Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? tour will be in Roanoke on March 22, 2020.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. using the password WALTER.

Tickets go on sale to the public Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

