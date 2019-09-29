Last call: Ballast Point's Daleville restaurant, tap room shuts down

DALEVILLE, Va. - Ballast Point has poured its last pint in Botetourt County.

The brewery's Daleville restaurant and tap room closed Sunday after more than two years of operation. Ballast Point's parent company, Constellation Brands, announced earlier this month that it would shutter the restaurant and tap room in order to focus on the brewing operation in Daleville.

The tap room's closing has been emotional for some Botetourt County residents.

"I've probably been there 15 times," said Daleville resident Stephen Sanford. "We affectionately call this place the San Diego of the East."

Sanford says he and his family made one last trip to Ballast Point this weekend before the tap room shut down.

"We had some friends from Florida in, and this was one of the places that we brought them," Sanford said. "We almost use it as bragging rights that this place is in our backyard, so the fact that we're losing it is disappointing."

The brewery will still produce an estimated 65 million gallons of beer per year.

