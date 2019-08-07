Local 12-year-old baker shows off sweet skills

ROANOKE, Va. - A local Roanoke baker is showing off her sweet skills back in her hometown

Twelve-year-old Taylor Pusha spoke to culinary arts students in Roanoke on Wednesday about her experience on "Kid's Baking Championship."

This was the girl's first visit since appearing on the Food Network competition TV show.

She decorated a cake and talked with the students at the Feeding America Southwest Virginia's Community Solutions Center on Melrose Avenue.

Taylor said meeting the students was a great experience because the center helps the community by providing job training to underemployed adults.

"It's important to me to give back because people have shown so much love to me that it's just right to give back to other people and show how much I appreciate them and to also help people in need," Taylor said.

The baker said her goal is to grow her business and show adults that kids can bake, too.

