Local student gamers raise money for sick children

ROANOKE, Va. - Gaming marathons are becoming a popular way to raise money for charity, and Friday some local students played for a good cause.

The Gaming Club at Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke is part of the Extra Life event, which has the support of thousands of gamers around the world.

Members are asking for donations, and all the money raised stays local, supporting sick and injured children through local Children's Miracle Network hospitals.

"I've had a lot of fun hosting this. I'm very proud of all the money we've raised for it," Virginia Western Community College student Charles Tomlin said.

Gaming Club members have raised more than $5,000 so far in the three years they've participated.

Students set up a "Mario Kart" tournament and played "Magic: The Gathering," among other games Friday. They'll be gaming again on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Donations can be made at Extra Life's website by entering Virginia Western Community College into the search bar and selecting a participant.



