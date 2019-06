SALEM, Va. - A North Carolina duo is making a stop in Salem as a part of their international tour.

Bluegrass pair Mandarin Orange, made up by singer-songwriter Andrew Marline and instrumentalist Emily Frantz, will be playing the Salem Civic Center on Nov. 13 with opener Sunny War.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday and start at $35. They can be purchased at the Civic Center box office or online.

