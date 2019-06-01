One dead after Friday night Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - A man is dead after a shooting in Roanoke Friday night, according to Roanoke police.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to a report of a person who had been shot in the 2100 block of Denniston Avenue SW.

When officers arrived, they found the man who had been shot.

Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the male deceased on scene.

Police are currently on scene investigating.

No arrests have been made regarding this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

