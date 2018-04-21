Playwrights bring a production to Roanoke to address gun violence

ROANOKE, Va.- - As the conversation about gun violence continues across the country, the theatrical production "Code Red" took the stage at Virginia Western Community College.

"Code Red: Playwrights Against Gun Violence" is a collection of short plays written by people from around the country after the Parkland school shooting in February. The plays tell the stories of what happened before and after many of the tragic shootings.

Karen Cobb is the group leader for the Roanoke Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She said many of the plays brought back memories of her son's murder in a Florida shooting 10 years ago.

"The day that I pulled up to his studio and saw the red tape in the forensic van, I immediately pulled out my cellphone and I called him. And it rained and rained and rained. And it was at that point I really knew that my son was dead," said Cobb.

Louis Garcia is a student at Patrick Henry High School and the leader of the group Students Demand Action.

"(I) think it was very empowering. It was very good. And they made me want to continue to get out there and fight for what's right," said Garcia.

"We really need to put the pressure on our legislators and let them know that we are not going to stand for this anymore," said Cobb.

"Code Red" is set to have productions in every state this year, with the hopes of reducing gun violence across the U.S.

