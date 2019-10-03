Roanoke City Schools' bus provider increases sign-on bonus

ROANOKE, Va. - After several months, the embattled transportation provider for Roanoke City Schools has increased its signing bonus for new drivers.

The substantial increase comes after drivers told 10 News that Durham School Services is short drivers.

Previously, the sign-on bonus was $500. Now it's $2,500, according to a tweet by Roanoke City Schools.

The transportation company's debut in Roanoke has been rocky, including late pickups, late drop-offs, personnel changes, and a slew of parent and driver complaints.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.