Roanoke councilman stepping down, citing conflict of interest

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke City Councilman John Garland is stepping down.

City leaders confirmed that Garland has submitted his letter of resignation, citing a conflict of interest due to his role as a developer.

Outlined in an email Garland sent to Council, Garland was facing a tough decision on whether to continue to serve his tenants or divest his properties to be able to fulfill his desire for public service.

It was a conflict of interest to accept HUD dollars, and because of a conflict of interest with the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, he was not going to be able to accept lease agreements with long-time tenants. Garland did not want to evict tenants, which is what he would have had to do if he didn't divest his properties.

"I'm really sad to see him go and I think he's done a lot of good in our community and I hope that he can continue to do that good work," Councilwoman Djuna Osborne said. "He is a good friend, we're seat-mates, and I'm sad to see him put in this position."

Garland was a self-proclaimed people's politician with no formal background in politics before his run for council. He has strong family roots in the area and owns and manages Garland Properties with his son Aaron Garland.

"I regret that he feels that it is in the best interest for the city to step down," Councilwoman Anita Price said.

John Garland is a well-known charitable supporter of the community and an advocate for Roanoke.





