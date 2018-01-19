Roanoke County police investigate armed robbery in Cave Spring area

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police are searching for two men involved in an armed robbery.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 5700 block of Starkey Road around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Two men demanded money from the clerk, and one of those men took out a gun.

The men then ran off with cash.

No one was hurt.

Police have not given any descriptions of possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke County Police at 540-562-3265.

