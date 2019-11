ROANOKE, Va. - One of the men convicted of killing a man outside a Roanoke convenience store will spend 15 years in prison for the crime, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Shannon Walker for the second-degree murder of Michael D. Jackson in June 2018.

Walker received 12 years for fatally shooting Jackson during a fight at the LT store near Washington Park. The judge gave him another three years on weapon charges, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney.