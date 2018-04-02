Roanoke woman, two daughters die in N.C. car crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. - Family members said they’re heartbroken over the death of a Roanoke woman and her two children.

10 News confirmed Monday that 35-year-old Cathryn Hall, who went by Cathy, died along with her two daughters, 13-year-old Tajzmah and 10-year-old Cyani. They were in a head-on car crash in southeast North Carolina Thursday night.

A North Carolina Highway Patrol spokesman said the crash in Robeson County killed the Roanoke family of three as well as the driver of another car.

The spokesman said Hall and her daughters were in a Kia Soul that was going faster than the speed limit when it crossed the center line and hit another car head-on. The SUV went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, caught fire and was “completely burned.”

Two of Cathy Hall’s cousins met with 10 News Monday night and said the family is grieving.

Kristin Taylor said she was shocked to hear the news.

"They were like everything to us,” she said. “It still hasn't sunk in. Just sitting here doing this, it's bringing stuff (back).”

She said Cathy Hall was full of life and she was loyal and honest.

"She was so special, so loving,” Taylor said. “Every person she's ever met, she impacted them."

Terri Crutchfield was also Hall’s cousin.

"To know her was to love her,” Crutchfield said. “She was the life of the party and her kids were following right in her footsteps."

Taylor said Hall’s children were mature beyond their years

"They were so special to me and I really don't know how I am going to go on,” she said.

The family was traveling to a beach for Spring Break.

The crash killed the family and Christopher Locklear, 44, of North Carolina, who was driving the other car, a Ford Mustang. A passenger in the Mustang suffered injuries that officials said weren't life-threatening.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. Thursday. It happened about six miles south of Maxton, North Carolina, the spokesman said.

A Roanoke City Schools spokesman would not confirm the student’s name, but said a Stonewall Jackson Middle School student did die in a car crash. He said counselors were made available for students.

