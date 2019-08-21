Salem planning legal action against developer that failed to build hotel, restaurant

SALEM, Va. - The city of Salem is now planning to take legal action against a developer that bought land to build a restaurant and hotel at the Salem Civic Center in 2016, but never did.

The City Council decided in May to buy the nearly 7 acres of land back, but no one from Spartan Development showed up at a meeting to close on the deal last month.

City spokesperson Mike Stevens gave 10 News the following statement regarding the controversy:

“They have not complied with the contract, in which they agreed to reconvey the land to the city. Now, our only recourse is to institute legal proceedings, which is what the city plans to do.”

