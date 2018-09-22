Take-home wine available for first time at Roanoke Greek Festival

ROANOKE, Va. - Friday kicks off the 13th annual Roanoke Greek Festival.

It's one of Roanoke's staple food festivals and draws thousands of people through the weekend. They come for the music, dancing and of course the authentic Greek food.

Volunteers were hard at work Friday grilling up kabobs and other specialties, but one of the biggest hits is always the Greek wine.

In the past, you had to drink it there, but this year, for the first time ever, they have a permit to sell it for you to take home. Since the first day, it's been a fan favorite.

"We've been selling a lot of wines. People have been taking them home for gifts, and it's really authentic Greek wine from the islands of Santorini and other smaller islands in Greece. It's been a good addition to the whole event," Roanoke Greek Festival Chairman Pete Simopoulos said.

The Greek Festival runs through Sunday evening, and as always, admission is free.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.