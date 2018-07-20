The New Day Center in SE Roanoke is open to help at-risk youth

ROANOKE, Va. - The community came out to celebrate the opening of a center to fight teen homelessness in the Star City. The New Day Drop-In Center on Dale Avenue SE is for at-risk youth ages 18 to 24 who are at-risk of being homeless, aging out of foster care, or who have been trafficked.



The new center is a Salvation Army program. It includes a Lazy Lounge Recreational Suite, Rusty Spoon Café, the Think Tank learning area and a library. It will serve as a nonjudgmental place where people in that age group can get help. The center will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The dream is that we can end youth homelessness by letting young people who are vulnerable know they are loved. They have a safe place. And they have community support around them so they can be successful," said Capt. Monica Seiler.

Mayor Sherman Lea came out to help cut the ribbon. There was also a street fair with music, food and fun for the whole family to celebrate the opening.

More information can be found on the Salvation Army's website.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.