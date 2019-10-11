Valley Metro installs new digital sign to track Star Line Trolley times

ROANOKE, Va. - Waiting for the Star Line Trolley in downtown Roanoke just got a bit easier.

Valley Metro recently installed an LED sign at the trolley stop on Jefferson Street and Kirk Avenue. The sign shows the times of arrival for upcoming buses and plays voice alerts when a bus is nearby.

The new sign is part of the agency's new modernization effort, which included a new bus-tracking app released last month.

Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price says the moves are an effort to show people that public transit is a viable and reliable option in the Roanoke Valley.

"It's been a request," said Price. "We want to take it step by step and do things to make the service more enjoyable and more modern."

Price says Valley Metro will eventually install these signs at all of its higher volume bus stops.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.