Vinton Fall Festival adds major twists to 17-year tradition

VINTON, Va. - Vinton is combining its special fall tradition with something new this year. It will be a grand total of three events wrapped up in one.

This Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is the 17th annual fall festival and Big Lick Oktoberfest, both in downtown Vinton. Then from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. there will be a Rocktoberfest afterparty at Twin Creeks Brewing Co.

The fall festival will still have dozens of vendors while Oktoberfest features German food, music and beer. Rocktoberfest will also feature live music and Twin Creeks Brewing Co. will release their Oktoberfest beers.

Admission for all three events is free.

