'We want to be there for him': Fundraiser underway for Salem boy battling cancer

ROANOKE, Va. - A new fundraiser is underway at Indulgence Salon & Spa in Roanoke to help a local boy battling cancer.

Indulgence Salon & Spa stylist Brittany Wheeler is excited.

"I know Cameron (Claussen) from church. He's so sweet," Wheeler said.

Wednesday marked the start of the fundraiser, which runs until Nov. 22.

She, her husband and a friend spent about two weeks coming up with their plan to help 10-year-old Cameron Claussen.

Cameron's father is grateful.

"When you've got mounting medical bills, any bit of assistance is a help," Ralph Claussen said.

Cameron has been undergoing chemo since being diagnosed with leukemia in April.

Thankfully, his father said Wednesday, his cancer is in remission.

A yard sale in August raised thousands of dollars for the family and Cameron got to throw the first pitch at a Salem Red Sox game in May.

"He's so dear to our hearts and we want to be there for him," Wheeler said.

You can buy $10 raffle tickets at Indulgence Salon & Spa for a chance to win one of three spa packages.

Team Cam bracelets are also available for $5.

Salon director Stephanie Whitcomb got a little choked up when asked why she agreed to help Wheeler.

"Oh, this is emotional," Whitcomb said.

The salon donated the grand prize spa package.

"We've got some children here that have their own struggles, from the girls that work here, medical struggles," Whitcomb said, "and it's just really important to step out and do whatever we can."

It's a small gesture, but one that will surely have a big impact.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help Cameron.

