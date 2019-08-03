Massive yard sale raises thousands of dollars for 10-year-old with leukemia

SALEM, Va. - A Salem boy undergoing treatment for leukemia received a huge assist thanks to some secondhand stuff.

The Team Cam Yard Sale raised more than $6,000 for 10-year-old Cam Claussen and his family.

"It touches your heart," said Cam's parents, Becky and Ralph Claussen. "It's emotional. It's absolutely amazing to see."

Cam was diagnosed with leukemia in April and will return to the hospital for another round of chemotherapy after the weekend. The money raised at the yard sale will go toward his medical bills.

Hundreds of items were donated for the yard sale in only two weeks, and it took a massive effort to get the goods to the yard so they could be sold.

"It took a 20-foot U-Haul, five vehicles full of stuff and then taking the U-Haul back again to refill," said Tracy Watkins, who organized the yard sale. "The community brought so many things."

Cam's parents are grateful for the support and even more grateful their son could see it in person before another stay at the hospital.

"For him to be able to experience it firsthand is just a prayer answered for us," Becky Claussen said. "It just worked out perfectly for him so he could see how many people love him and are praying for him."

