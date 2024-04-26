64º
RESET team hopes to bring healing after officer-involved shooting

The shooting is under investigation by Virginia State Police

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke, RESET, Gun Violence

ROANOKE, Va. – The RESET team, alongside Roanoke City Police, is checking in on the community after this week’s shooting where an officer shot a man with a knife.

They walked along Moorman Avenue to speak with people who may have been impacted.

We spoke with members of the RESET team who said there was a mix of reactions from neighbors due to the nature of the shooting.

The team said they try to focus on healing and moving forward.

“Some people feel like, okay it was justifiable, some people feel like it wasn’t — that’s quite natural. Our thing is we don’t want to focus on that, we want to focus on basically how we can heal whoever is going through that trauma and mixed feelings,” RESET team co-founder Jermaine Johnson said.

The use of force in this shooting is still under investigation by Virginia State Police.

