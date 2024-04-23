One hospitalized after Roanoke officer-involved shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that injured one person in the 600 block of Moorman Avenue NW Monday night.

According to Roanoke Police, officers responded to a call for a disorder and located an armed person. Police said at some point, police and the armed person engaged in an altercation, and an officer discharged their gun and struck the individual.

RPD said the person was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Moormon Avenue and Gilmer Avenue NW are blocked from 6th Street to 7th Street NW while officers and Virginia State Police conduct their investigation.

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story as we learn more.