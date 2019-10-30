Search continues for missing Virginia teen at center of Amber Alert

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. - The search continues for a missing Virginia teen at the center of an Amber Alert.

Deputies in Louisa County, aided by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, say they still haven't found 14-year-old Isabel Hicks, who is believed to be with her mother's ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Bruce Lynch.

Investigators released a new photo of Lynch, as they believe he no longer has a beard.

Investigators also believe Hicks isn't hurt, after the pair were spotted in Hanover County on Monday night. They don't believe Hicks was taken by force.

Authorities have asked the public to be on the lookout for a 2003 blue Toyota Matrix. They believe Lynch could be changing the tags of the car, so they want the public to focus on the car and who is inside.

More than 200 people have been involved in the search since the teen disappeared last week.

Louisa County Sheriff's Office Left to right: Bruce Lynch and Isabel Hicks, Isabel and a vehicle similar to the suspect's vehicle.

Virginia State Police Newly released photo of Isabel Hicks

