1 percent meals tax proposed for upcoming fiscal year in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - We now have a better idea about what Danville's budget for the upcoming fiscal year will look like.

At a Tuesday night city council work session, Danville City Manager Ken Larking presented his proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year to city council members.

On Tuesday morning, Larking held a preview of the presentation for members of the media.

He's proposing to increase the city's meals tax from 6 percent to 7 percent.

READ THE CITY MANAGER'S PROPOSED BUDGET

That's expected to generate an additional $1.2 million in tax revenue for the city.

"We think that 7 percent, while at the top end of our competitors for a meals tax, it is within the range that is acceptable and it will help us accomplish what we want to accomplish this year," Larking said.

Council members are scheduled to discuss the proposed budget on April 11 and 12.

On April 17, they will present the budget, including any changes they've made to it.

A public hearing is scheduled to be held on that budget June 6.

Council members will adjust the budget as necessary based on feedback received during the public hearing and then present a final version of the budget on June 19 for adoption.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.