Danville Family Vet accredited by American Animal Hospital Association

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Family Vet is now accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association.

According to a press release from the vet, less than 15 percent of all small animal hospitals nationwide are accredited.

The accreditation process took a year.

Danville Family Vet owner Dr. Jeff Smith says nearly 1,000 standards, including patient care and communication with pet owners, are looked at during the accreditation process.

"It's part of our mission to provide outstanding, quality care and treat everybody like family. That's really what we thought. If it was our family members, we'd want to do the very best for them and we want to bring the best care that we can to our community. So this is a good baseline for us," Smith said.

He says he is now working to become a certified Fear Free practice.

