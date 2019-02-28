Danville man indicted on first-degree murder charge after December shooting

DANVILLE, Va. - A man who was arrested in Texas after authorities said he shot and killed a man in Danville at the end of last year has been indicted.

Antwain Jones was indicted by a grand jury in the first-degree murder of David Stewart. He's also been charged with two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

Stewart was found shot to death Dec. 23 in his Downing Drive home with a 23-year-old woman who was also shot.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, only that there was a party at the house when the shooting happened.

Jones was initially only charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon, but investigators later determined he was the person who they believe shot Stewart, officials said.

