Galileo Magnet High School students walk out of school to promote peace, unity

DANVILLE, Va. - High school students in Danville are trying to send a message of peace in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

On Friday morning, students at Galileo Magnet High School walked out of school.

They gathered around the flagpole, read a poem, and released balloons for each of the Florida high school shooting victims.

Isaiah Warner, student council president, was one of the organizers of the walkout.

He said students chose to hold their walkout Friday instead of on national walkout day Wednesday because they didn't want their message to be misinterpreted.

"We felt like we needed to come together as a school and just remember those who died and also to promote happiness around the school so nothing like (the Florida mass shooting) happens here," Warner said.

"This isn't a protest at all. This isn't about guns or anything. It's just about school unity and coming together as one."

The students also painted their hands and made hand prints on a banner that read "Together Towards Tomorrow."

The banner will be displayed in the school.

