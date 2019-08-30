Girl confesses to making fake bomb threat at Henry County high school, authorities say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say students were never in danger at Bassett High School in Henry County after a bomb threat was discovered Friday afternoon.

The threatening message was found at about noon and members of the Henry County Sheriff's Office worked with school officials to ensure students and staff were safe.

Investigators identified a female student as a suspect. They said she confessed the threat was a hoax and there was never a threat to the students.

Investigators will be working with juvenile intake in regard to possible charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

