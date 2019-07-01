Henry County woman dies in UTV accident

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A 38-year-old woman is dead after a utility vehicle crash Saturday night in Henry County.

The Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call about 9:30 p.m. regarding a utility vehicle accident at the Outdoorsman Park ATV Trails and Catfish Pond.

Deputies responded and found two people hurt after a 2015 Can-Am side-by-side UTV overturned on a steep incline, ejecting the passenger.

The Henry County Department of Public Safety and Ridgeway Rescue Squad attempted life-saving measures on 38-year-old Angela Burks, of Spencer, who was taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville where she was pronounced dead.

The UTV's driver was taken to the same hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither person was wearing a helmet or a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia performed an external examination Monday and found trauma to the chest, abdomen and head. The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Once the investigation is completed, a determination as to what, if any, charges will be applicable.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.