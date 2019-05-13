Hot Rod Power Tour could mean big business for local auto shop

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The car tour coming to Martinsville Speedway next month could mean big business for one local auto shop.

Modern Muscle Extreme works on muscle cars.

On June 9, an estimated 6,000 cars will roll in to Martinsville Speedway as part of the Hot Rod Magazine Power Tour.

David Weber co-owns Modern Muscle Extreme and has had cars in the tour before, but this is the first time people on the tour will have a chance to stop by his shop while they're on the tour.

"We're sort of out of the way. I don't know how much we're going to get up here. Probably anything we get up here's going to be too much, but we're planning for several hundred cars," Weber said, laughing lightly.

His advice for anyone wanting to watch the tour is to grab a lawn chair and find a spot along Highway 220 near the speedway to sit and watch the cars go by.

