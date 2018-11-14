Leads coming in after Danville man possibly shot to death

DANVILLE, Va. - Investigators are following up on overnight leads in Danville's latest possible homicide.

Danville police officers found the body of 69-year-old Benjamin Hairston with what appeared to be a gunshot wound just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his house on South Street.

Officers responded to the house for a call about an unconscious man.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, but investigators did not have enough evidence as of Wednesday to definitively say what happened.

"We've talked to several family members. As far as I know, most of the family members have been cooperative with us," Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace said.

Wallace would not say, however, where in the house Hairston was found, if anyone else was in the house, or if a gun was recovered at the scene.

Hairston's body has been sent to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

