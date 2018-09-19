Monogram Foods Solutions to expand in Henry County, create 300 new jobs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Monogram Food Solutions is investing $30 million to expand in Henry County.

Gov. Ralph Northam was in the county and made the announcement Wednesday.

This investment will create 300 new jobs to expand its manufacturing operation, Monogram Snacks, in Henry County.

“When an industry-leader like Monogram Foods expands its operation four times in less than a decade, it is a powerful testament to Henry County’s skilled workforce, competitive operating costs, and infrastructure,” said Northam. “Monogram has quickly become one of the region’s top employers and we are honored that the company has chosen to reinvest here, creating an additional 300 high-quality jobs in the Commonwealth. We congratulate Monogram on its remarkable growth, and are confident the company will continue to succeed in Southern Virginia.”

“Since arriving in Virginia, Monogram has been received with open lines of communication and concrete pathways to success,” said Monogram CEO Karl Schledwitz. “This funding for our newest expansion is only the latest installment in a history of support. The abundant resources and opportunities available in Virginia and especially in Henry County continually bolster our business and further overall growth on all fronts.”

Monogram Food Solutions, which began in 2009, has had five expansions since its founding.

