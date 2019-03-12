New, improved retaining wall being built at Averett University

DANVILLE, Va. - Work is underway to build a new and improved retaining wall at Averett University.

The previous wall on Woodland Avenue was destroyed by Tropical Storm Michael.

When it collapsed, it crushed a car.

Averett Marketing and Communication Director Cassie Jones says the wall collapsed because water pooled up behind it, creating too much pressure.

The new wall shouldn't have that problem.

Work is expected to cost $132,000 and is covered by insurance.

"The new structure's going to be a tiered design, so it'll allow a little bit more water to flow through. It also kind of opens up the impediment that was there separating campus, the upper end there to this lower part, so it'll be a little bit more of an open flow," Jones said, standing in front of the wall construction.

The wall should be finished in about a month, weather permitting.

