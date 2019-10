DANVILLE, Va. - A North Carolina man is facing charges after authorities say he robbed a Danville convenient store.

According to police, Luis Torres, 19, of Eden, North Carolina robbed Juniors Convenience Market around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Torres has been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and wearing a mask in public. He was arrested and is in Danville City Jail under no bond.

