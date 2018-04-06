Officers involved in fatal January shooting in Danville will not be charged

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man at a home in January will not face charges.
On Friday, Danville commonwealth attorney Michael Newman released his report on the officer-involved shooting.
Richard Towler was shot and killed, according to the report, after coming out of the home at 1069 Halifax Road and firing multiple rounds from a shotgun at the police officers who had responded to the home for a report of someone being shot at.
When investigators went into the home after Towler was shot, they found a woman, Crystal Averett, dead.
The report states that "(b)oth physical evidence and witness accounts prove Towler shot and killed" her.
