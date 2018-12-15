One person is displaced after trailer fire in Danville caused by faulty wiring

DANVILLE, Va. - One person is without a home after a trailer fire in Danville caused by faulty wiring, according to Danville city officials.

The Danville Fire Department responded to 135 Reuben Court, Lot 19 at 2:53 p.m. Friday and the first engine that arrived found heavy smoke condition at single-wide trailer.

The person who lives in the trailer was outside when crews arrived and there was no one inside at the time of the fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes.

The Fire Marshal's Office investigated the fire and concluded that the fire was unintentional and that the fire was started by faulty wiring.

The trailer is not livable due to significant smoke and fire damage, and the occupant will be living with a family member.

