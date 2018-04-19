Ringgold man charged with rape, forcible sodomy indicted on an additional 19 sex charges

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - An investigation by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office has resulted in a 36-year-old man being indicted on multiple charges.

Franklin Eugene Dalton, of Ringgold, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 29, 2017.

This came after a sexual assault was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.

Dalton was charged and arrested on one count of rape and one count of forcible sodomy of a child younger than 13. Those charges have been were certified to a grand jury.

The investigation continued and this month, other evidence presented to the grand jury resulted in additional indictments issued.

Dalton now faces three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child by a custodian, eight counts of felony aggravated sexual battery and eight counts of felony forcible sodomy.

His Pittsylvania County Circuit Court trial date for the original two charges is scheduled for July 12.

No court date has been scheduled for the remaining charges.

He is currently in the Pittsylvania County jail under no bond.

