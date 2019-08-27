Local animal shelters receive $360,000 to save lives

ROANOKE, Va. - Two local animal shelters are receiving $360,000 to help save animals' lives.

The Petco Foundation awarded the Pittsylvania Pet Center a $75,000 donation on Tuesday.

The center is going to use the money to relocate animals to other shelters to help them get adopted.

Plus, it'll also fund a new public spay and neuter program.

The goal of the grant is to increase shelters' save rates to 90 percent statewide.

"We have a large population, we have lots of animals and every penny counts and it really means a lot to have this money," said James McLaughlin, the director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center.

This is the biggest donation in the center's history.

On Wednesday, the Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter will receive nearly a $285,000 grant from the Petco Foundation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.