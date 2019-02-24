More than 30,000 without power as of Sunday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - As of 5:30 p.m., more than 30,000 people in southwest and central Virginia are without power. This, according to the Appalachian Power power outage map.

Areas near and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway are under a High Wind Warning, as wind gusts continue to howl through the region.

Due to these high wind gusts, restoring power can be difficult at times. If you zoom into the outage map linked above, you will find that the restoration status for many of these outages is labeled as "Assessing Condition."

We will continue to monitor the wind speeds and outages across the region through the night and through Monday as well.

