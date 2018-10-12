Water main break prompts boil water advisory for parts of Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va, - Carroll County has issued a boil water advisory for part of the county due to a water main break.

This advisory affects those in the Tower Road Water System.

This includes the following roads:

Tower Road

Spivey Lane

Stoneman Knob Lane

Estate Drive

Wards Mill Lane

Rail Fence Trail

Twin Pines Loop

PTL Lane

Hasson Lane

Bedsaul Road

Pipers Gap Road.

The county advises people that this is a standard precaution that is taken whenever there is loss of water in the water mains and there is no evidence of any contamination.

Water samples will be taken and sent to the state laboratory for evaluation. Once the Virginia Department of Health evaluates the samples the advisory will be lifted.

Until further notice, impacted customers should bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow cooling before using for consumption, drinking, making baby formula, ice cubes, washing vegetables and fruit, brushing teeth, etc.

