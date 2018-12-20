Wythe County Community Hospital donation will benefit Ronald McDonald House

WYTHEVILLE, Va. - The Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke continues to help families from across southwest Virginia stay together when a child is hospitalized, and a local hospital is helping them in that mission.

Earlier this month, Wythe County Community Hospital presented a $5,200 donation to the Ronald McDonald House. The hospital said the donation included a corporate contribution, in addition to money raised by a 5K Color Run/Walk.

“The Ronald McDonald House seemed like the perfect fit for a fundraising project for our employees and our community members,” said Kim Purvis, director of the Women's Center at WCCH who also led the 5K project. “We are thankful for Ronald McDonald House and the services they provide to the families with a hospitalized child.”

“Having a child with a serious illness or a pre-term infant can be a very difficult time for parents,” said Joseph Wilkins, chief executive officer at WCCH. “This donation is one way that we can give back to an organization that benefits the members of our community and whose mission is aligned with ours.”

The Ronald McDonald House provides a home-like environment, support and resources to keep families together during the hospitalization of their child.

“Many of our families originate from rural hospital communities,” said Stephanie Carroll, director of special events and community development at the Ronald McDonald House, Roanoke. “These are the families from Wythe, Bland and surrounding counties being supported by this generous donation. We are overjoyed to have Wythe County Community Hospital as a community partner.”

You can learn more about the Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwest Virginia here: https://www.rmhc-swva.org/

