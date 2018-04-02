New U.S. attorney for Western District of Virginia Cullen sworn in

ROANOKE, Va. - In a private ceremony Friday morning, Thomas T. Cullen was sworn in as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

The Honorable Michael F. Urbanski, chief judge for the Western District of Virginia, administered the oath of office at the U.S. District Courthouse in Roanoke in front of a small group of family and friends.

President Donald Trump nominated Cullen on Feb. 16. The U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination on March 22.

Cullen, 40, of Roanoke, is the former deputy criminal chief for the U.S. attorneys's office in Roanoke and a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of North Carolina.

During his time as a federal prosecutor, Mr. Cullen directed numerous multiagency investigations and prosecutions, supervised assistant U.S. attorney's and coordinated with officials at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington D.C.

A graduate of Furman University, Cullen earned his law degree from William & Mary School of Law, where he was inducted into the Order of the Coif.

Following law school, he served as a law clerk for the Honorable Robert L. Gregory, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, and for the Honorable Robert E. Payne, district judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

