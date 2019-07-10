Virginia named best state for business by CNBC

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia has been named the top state in the U.S. for business by CNBC.

This is the commonwealth's fourth stint at the top, ranking No. 1 in workforce, tying for first in education with Massachusetts and coming in third for business friendliness, according to CNBC.

Last year, Amazon announced it chose Arlington as the new home for its $5 billion second headquarters -- and that wasn't by chance.

By the numbers, Virginia is not only the best state for Amazon, it's the best state for business.

CNBC reports the state has the nation's best workforce, including the fourth-highest concentration of science, technology, education and math workers.

The state also boasts high test scores, small class sizes and a huge selection of colleges and universities that make the commonwealth's education system the best in the country.

With Virginia Tech announcing its Innovation Campus right next to Amazon's HQ2, it doesn't look like Virginia will lose the top spot anytime soon.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.