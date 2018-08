AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Virginia State Police and the Amherst County Sheriff's Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Amherst County.

The Amherst Sheriff's Office is asking motorists to avoid Route 29 north of Route 151.

Route 29 is currently closed in that area.

Deputies are currently on scene with other agencies.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.